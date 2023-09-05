Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE: MNK) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on September 5, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 5, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK).



Investors who purchased shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 5, 2023. NYSE: MNK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) common shares between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 17, 2022 and June 14, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, that accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement, that all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt's ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



