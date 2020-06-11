Malonic Acid Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2029

The acid finds utilization as a precursor in polyester and polymers and in the making of pharmaceutical products.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- Global Malonic Acid market: Overview
Malonic acid is a chemical that comes with the formula of C3H4O4. It is a dicarboxylic acid, which comes with the similar chemical reactivity and behavior as monocarboxylic acids. Malonic acid is found aplenty in some fruits that grow naturally. Fruits produced through organic firming come with greater concentration of malonic acid in citrus as compared to the ones that are produced using traditional methods. Multiple benefits of malonic acid are estimated to support growth of the global malonic acid market in the years to come.
Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy Of This Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6599
The applications of malonic acid are many in the present world. The acid finds utilization as a precursor in polyester and polymers and in the making of pharmaceutical products. It is also utilized in the fragrance and flavor industry, which supports expansion of the global malonic acid market in the near future. The chemical finds use for controlling acidity and in the production of amino acids, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, and vitamin B1, which explains the growing popularity of the product in the years to come.
The global malonic acid market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.
Global Malonic Acid Market: Notable Developments
In the last few years, the global malonic acid market has witnessed quite a few path-breaking developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:
In 2015, Lygos, Inc. has made production of malonic acid from sugar derived from biomass, which eventually turned out to be environment friendly and economic in comparison with other methods of production. Such innovative and environment friendly is predicted to increase the market share of the company in the years to come.
Some of the key market players of the global malonic acid market are
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
Lygos, Inc.
MedicalChem (Yancheng) Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Wuhan Kemi-Works Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Nanxiang Reagent Co., Ltd.
Columbus Chemical Industries, Inc
Buy This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=6599
Global Malonic Acid Market: Growth Drivers
Rising Demand from the Coating and Pharmaceutical Industry to Bolster Demand
The global malonic acid market has experienced substantial growth in the last few years due to augmented consumption of the chemical. Such augmented consumption is ascribed to the rising demand for the acid in coating and pharmaceutical industries. A rise in the demand for malonic acid for use as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is encouraged by its ability to produce Diclazuril and many vitamins such as B6, B2, and B1 amongst many others. Diclazuril is a anti-inflammatory and non-steroidal agent. This factor is likely to influence the development of the global malonic acid market in the near future.
In addition, growth of the pharmaceutical industry in various countries of Asia Pacific, such as India and China and ASEAN countries is likely to play the role of a catalyst in the growth of the global malonic acid market over the tenure of analysis.
Global Malonic Acid Market: Regional Outlook
The global malonic acid market is predicted to be dominated by the countries of North America and Europe. Regulations associated with the utilization of bio-based chemicals in the US and countries of Europe are predicted to support the production of malonic acid. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as another rapidly growing region in the global malonic acid market. Such growth of the region is due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry in the region.
The global malonic acid market is segmented as:
Type
Pharmaceutical Grade
Technical Grade
Application
Chemical and Material Industry
Pharma and Healthcare Industry
Electronics Industry
To know more about the table of contents, you can click @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6599
About TMR Research
TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to busi-ness entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experi-enced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.