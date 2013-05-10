Maloumian Oriental Rugs Gets Personal with New Custom and Logo Rugs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Stuck on designing and decorating a space? For those who simply can’t find the wow factor to bring the entire space together no matter what store they may have shopped at, it may be time to consider a custom or logo rug by Maloumian Oriental Rugs. With the help of Maloumian Oriental Rugs, people can now picture having a one of a kind rug to accent that extravagant, dramatic dining room or formal living room.



The professionals from Maloumian Oriental Rugs understand that home or business owners may not be able to find exactly what they are looking for at an ordinary rug store. No matter what kind of space it may be, whether it is a place of business or home, they can create custom, hand made rugs to the exact specifications in all sizes and shapes. So, stop getting discouraged when going out shopping, go to Maloumian Oriental Rugs for custom contemporary, logo, or oriental rugs in Bucks County. When it comes to purchasing custom products or services, they understand that the customer wants to make sure they are getting exactly what they picture in their mind, along with the most pleasant and satisfying experience. This is why it is their priority to make it easy, efficient, and virtually headache free.



Custom rugs can be great in the lobby of a business with the company’s logo on it, impressing all potential clients who walk through the door. There are over 180 colors to choose from when designing a custom rug, allowing one to find a perfect match from fabric swatches or paint chips in order to get the right shades. The custom designed rugs at Maloumian Oriental Rugs have no limitation size and they do not limit the materials that are used in the creation. Whether it is for a restaurant, hotel, country club, or dining room, they will be able to make sure the design leaves an everlasting impression and is exactly what one dreamt it would look like. Contact Maloumian Oriental Rugs today to get started on a custom design.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, which can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.