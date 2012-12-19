Maloumian Oriental Rugs Is Now Expaning Their Services to Offer Oriental Rugs in Princeton, NJ

Princeton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Maloumian Oriental Rugs is excited to announce that they are now expanding their services to offer their oriental rugs in Princeton, NJ. Maloumian Oriental Rugs is happy to be one of the leading providers of the most beautiful and carefully crafted rugs in the Philadelphia, PA area. They also have years of experience in offering high-quality new oriental rugs in Montgomery County and Bucks County, PA, and are extremely excited to expand their services into Princeton, New Jersey.



Maloumian Oriental Rugs is always replenishing their inventory in order to have rugs that are readily available, and they are either from India or Persia. Their knowledgeable staff recognizes the elite form of craftsmanship that is associated with a great oriental rug. So, this is why when a person enters the company’s showroom, they will see thousands of oriental rugs that are in great quality with only the most beautiful designs.



Like antique furniture, oriental rugs increase in value as the years go by. Therefore, when a person purchases a rug from Maloumian Oriental Rugs, they should realize how important it is to make sure that it is maintained in order for it to look like new, years after it was initially purchased. To prevent rugs from looking old and becoming dirtier than they ought to be, the company also offers oriental rug cleaning in Montgomery County, Bucks County, Philadelphia, PA, and now Princeton, NJ in order to make sure the rugs their clients purchase have the option of being properly maintained by Maloumian.



If a customer feels like they want to purchase a new oriental rug, but he or she feel that the cost may be too high, Maloumian Oriental Rugs also offers discount warehouse prices. As a trusted rug authority, customers can rest assured that the rugs they choose from Maloumian Oriental Rugs will only be of the highest quality.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been one of Pennsylvania’s most trusted Oriental rug authorities since 1927. To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.