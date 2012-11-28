Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Maloumian Oriental Rugs is now offering oriental rug cleaning in Montgomery County, PA. Maloumian Oriental Rugs’ technicians are trained and highly qualified in providing the personal attention that is required for every customer’s needs. For years this company has provided a cleaning method known as “Makoor” to their Philadelphia customers and has since decided to expand these services to Montgomery County.



If a person has a new oriental rug in Montgomery County and is seeking an excellent first time cleaning, then this company is certainly one to choose. When their technicians first arrive to clean a client’s rug, they will evaluate the rug carefully to determine just how bad or good the condition of the carpet is in, as well as the exact method they will use in order to clean it the way it needs to be.



However, using the Makoor method, a customer should know that there will be no loud or obtrusive machines that will hinder his or her every day and daily activities. Also, not one chemical or soap will be used to clean the carpet, as each carpet will be thoroughly hand-cleaned and carefully air-dried on a rack.



When it comes to having oriental rugs in Princeton, Trenton, Philadelphia, Bucks County, and Montgomery County cleaned, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will know exactly the right process to follow in order to make sure that a carpet is cleaned efficiently and effectively. The company would also like everyone to realize that it’s imperative to have oriental rugs cleaned ether professionally or by the owner in order to preserve the quality, value, and beauty of the carpet.



With their state-of-the-art cleaning techniques, and their skilled cleaning technicians, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will certainly be able to make any oriental rug look like new. To hear more about their cleaning services please visit http://www.roysrugs.com.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been one of Pennsylvania’s most trusted Oriental rug authorities since 1927. To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website.