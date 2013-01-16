Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Maloumian Oriental Rugs is now offering Tibetan rugs in Philadelphia, PA. The making of Tibetan rugs is an ancient craft and art that was initiated by Tibetan people. The rugs were, and often still are, usually made from Tibetan highland sheep’s wool. People in Tibet primarily used these rugs for anything such as hanging them from walls to using them as horse saddles. The process of manufacturing them is unique in that the entire process is usually done primarily by hand. With the advent of technology, some of the process has been taken over by machines because of the cost, time, money, and effort that are put into making these beautiful rugs. However, there are still many who can create them, and maybe just a few additions will be made by a machine.



Maloumian Oriental Rugs Tibetan rugs are manufactured in Nepal, and they can either be sold with custom designs or already made. Their Tibetan rugs are also eco-friendly, and they are carefully washed and cleaned after they are completed in order to guarantee their resilience to the elements. Usually hand woven, Maloumian Oriental Rugs Tibetan carpet collections are also available in a variety of special colors and patterns.



When it comes to acquiring oriental rugs in Princeton, NJ, or Philadelphia, PA, and its surrounding counties, no one has a person covered quite like Maloumian Oriental Rugs. With a vast range of inventory that ranges from antique oriental rugs to Aubusson oriental rugs, collectable oriental rugs to Persian oriental rugs, and Tibetan rugs to contemporary oriental rugs, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will be sure to please the customer who is seeking the most luxurious and high-quality rugs on the market. To hear more about their Tibetan rugs now available, all a person needs to do is visit them on their website or call them for more information.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.