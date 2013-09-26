Maloumian Oriental Rugs Now Offering Custom Handmade Rugs to Their Customers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Rooms with hardwood floors can look beautiful with a well-designed rug that matches the furniture. Whether underneath a dining room table or placed in the center of a family room, the professionals at Maloumian Oriental Rugs are happy to announce they can now provide their clients with a customized, handmade rug in Philadelphia.



Shopping for a quality rug that fits in the home can be hectic. The design is never appealing, the color scheme is off, and the size won’t fit the area. With Maloumian Oriental Rugs, the rug will be designed and formatted to fit the room like a glove. If there’s a particular design the customer has or is interested in, they are free to bring in a swatch and the professionals will create the perfect size rug for the home. There are over 180 colors to choose from and customers can implement as many as 20 different shades into the design.



If there’s a logo that a customer wishes to place on the rug, whether a personalized monogram, favorite sports team or animal, the professionals can recreate the logo in any size requested. The logo carpet can be placed in the foyer to serve as a welcoming for house guests, or be placed at the foot of a bed to display different interests.



Those looking for an antique rug to add style and flavor to the home, Maloumian Oriental Rugs offers a wide selection of Persian Oriental rugs in Bucks County, PA equipped with a variety of vibrant patterns, colors and textures. With the ability to restore and clean any damaged rugs, Maloumian Oriental Rugs provides their services to design and hand craft the most beautiful rugs for any home. The customs rugs will be completed and ready to bring into the home within 15 weeks.



For more information about customization or to inquire about antique rugs, please call 215-209-3708 or visit their showroom today.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, and now have a location in Chestnut Hill that is a model store. The headquarters store can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.