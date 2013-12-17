Maloumian Oriental Rugs Now Offering Free Delivery on All Rugs for the Holidays

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Maloumian Oriental Rugs is pleased to announce that they are now offering free shipping on all rugs for the holidays. This special deal is also good for all custom rugs that will be delivered in time for the holidays.



Now is the time to take advantage of free shipping with Maloumian Oriental Rugs Annual Mid-Winter Sale. All rugs are on sale for 50% off original price and customers can shop online or in the store. The showroom is open 10am-5pm Monday through Saturday and 12pm-5pm on Sunday. If homeowners have been searching for the perfect rug, then this is the time to take advantage of these unprecedented prices and free shipping. The perfect rug can completely transform a room and is an investment that can be handed down through generations.



Maloumian Oriental Rugs also cleans and restores all rugs to keep them looking as beautiful as they did when they were brand new. A beautiful custom rug can be a nice addition to any home, office, restaurant, country club, or corporation. A simple custom monogram rug can make a huge statement while still being beautiful and easy to incorporate into the décor of the room. Oriental rugs have many brilliant colors that fit nicely into any room of any size. Maloumian Oriental Rugs can be ordered in a variety of colors, sizes, and shapes making it easier than ever to find the perfect rug.



Contact Maloumian Oriental Rugs today to take advantage of the free shipping and mid-winter Oriental rug event. This special pricing only takes place once a year. It’s time to order the rug that will make a statement and be the topic of conversation when guests walk into the room.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, and now have a location in Chestnut Hill that is a model store. The headquarters store can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.