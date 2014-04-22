Maloumian Oriental Rugs Now Offering Rug Restoration and Cleaning Services This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Homes and businesses take great pride in their presentation to visitors and employees. Often, the first thing a guest notices is the carpet as they walk through the door. In lobbies and foyers, a high quality, contemporary rug is put on display. As traffic frequently travels through the lobby and guests wipe their shoes on the rug, it can become filthy. This spring, Maloumian Oriental Rugs is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for rug restorations and cleanings. With their attention to detail and care for the oriental rugs, customers will be completely satisfied with the outcome of the cleaning.



Using the Makoor method of oriental rug cleaning in Philadelphia, the professionals use their hands so as not to harm the texture and material of the carpet with chemicals, machines, or soaps. Customers can choose from a variety of packages for the quality cleaning services. Services range from $2.45 per square foot to $3.85 per square foot. Depending on needs of the customer, the professionals from Maloumian Oriental Rugs will deodorize, detail, proof, scotch guard, and more for the complete satisfaction of their clients. After it is hand cleaned, the rug is gently dried through use of a towel, and then placed on an air-dry rack. It is important to receive a rug cleaning every three to five year period in order to maintain its appearance.



When oriental rugs on the Main Line are damaged from spills, holes, wear, or stains, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will provide restoration services through hand weaving the damaged sections to blend with the original. The experts will provide an estimate for the repair cost, and how the service will increase value once it is restored. Their goal is to renew the original appearance of the rug. To inquire on specials and to see the costs of rug restoration and cleaning, please visit the website today.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, and now have a location in Chestnut Hill that is a model store. The headquarters store can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a room’s existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs, please call 215-247-3535, or visit them at http://www.roysrugs.com.