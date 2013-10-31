Maloumian Oriental Rugs Now Offering Their Services for Oriental Rug Cleaning

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Homeowners and institutions—like country clubs, schools, and banquet halls—often invest in high-quality rugs to make a space more appealing. When an oriental rug is dirty or damaged, the professionals at Maloumian Oriental Rugs are pleased to announce they are now offering their services for rug cleaning.



The cleaning process of oriental rugs in Montgomery County involves a technique known as Makoor. This means there are no machines or chemicals used to clean the rug, they are hand-cleaned by professionals trained to handle oriental carpets. The rug will be air-dried and a hand-used towel will soak up the remaining moisture to ensure the rug is protected and undamaged.



The professionals from Maloumian Oriental Rugs will pick the rug up from the specified location and bring it to their warehouse for efficient cleaning. After the process is complete and the rug is cleaned to fruition, it will be returned to the client in excellent condition. The prices vary depending on the size of the rug and the type of cleaning they desire. Maloumian Oriental Rugs will deodorize the rug as well as detail the fringes. Customers whose rugs are larger than 300 square feet will receive a 10 percent discount on the cleaning services.



Normally a high-quality oriental rug needs to be cleaned every few years, and there are a variety of ways to know when that time has come. When a hand is run over the rug and there is dirt or filth covering the hand, then Maloumian Oriental Rugs recommends the rug to be cleaned. If individuals don’t want to use this method, they can simply raise the corner of the rug, drop it back down to the floor and see if dust rises from the impact.



If needing an oriental rug repair in Bucks County, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will provide the appropriate services. Repairs can be made when the rug is worn, there are stains and holes, or the dog made a toy out of the rug. The professionals will hand-weave the areas that were damaged and blend the new weaves seamlessly into the existing rug.



For more information about their services for cleaning and repairs, please contact a professional at 215-247-3535 today.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, and now have a location in Chestnut Hill that is a model store. The headquarters store can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.