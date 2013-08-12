Maloumian Oriental Rugs Opens New Outlet Annex in Chestnut Hill

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- The professionals at Maloumian Oriental Rugs are proud to announce that they have opened a new outlet Annex in Chestnut Hill. With their existing location in Philadelphia, this will allow others in the greater surrounding area to come by and check out outlet prices on oriental rugs. The new location is conveniently located and is accessible from all counties such as Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Springs.



For Tibetan rugs in Philadelphia, shoppers can browse through their selection of 70% off rugs from Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Why pay retail price when one can get discount warehouse prices. The Outlet Annex also offers the same services as the Philadelphia location such as rug cleanings and repairs. The new model store will be a lot smaller than the 1,000 square feet headquarters and will offer flat woven rugs. Maloumian Oriental Rugs also plans to offer small furniture pieces, bags for traveling, and handbags.



Home or business owners looking for Oriental rugs near Princeton can come check out their new model store location or headquarters in Mount Airy to find the perfect fit for their entryway or living room space. The new space is a prime location with large windows to display all of their products at discount warehouse prices. Existing customers who continue to get their rugs cleaned and repaired at Maloumian Oriental Rugs can now take it to this location if it is more convenient for them. The pick up and drop off service will be available at both locations. They are excited for this location to thrive in the Chestnut Hill area and plan in the future to open up more model store locations. For more information on what exactly the new model store has to offer please feel free to contact Maloumian Oriental Rugs today and start saving on the next room makeover.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, and now have a location in Chestnut Hill that is a model store. The headquarters store can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



To buy handmade or oriental rugs please call 215-247-3535, or visit them on their website http://www.roysrugs.com.