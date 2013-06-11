Maloumian Oriental Rugs Reveals Design Trends in Their Recent Newsletter

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- In the world of fashion, trends come and go as the years pass by, and the same rules apply when decorating the home, however, they may not fluctuate as much. When it comes to redecorating, some of the simplest ways to change a room is by swapping out the rug; and in Maloumian Oriental Rugs new newsletter, they reveal the new design trends for the year 2013 with a few color palettes. Home and business owners will see that it is one of the most affordable ways to update a room without going through a renovation.



For oriental rugs in Bucks County, Maloumian Oriental Rugs will have what they reveal as the eight colors that will be trending in 2013. If an owner loves to decorate and constantly change up the design elements in a room, they will find in the newsletter one of the pieces chosen as a trend for this year. It includes some blues, muted blue greens, warm summer peachy tones, and a touch of elegant champagne for a pop of neutral colors. As far as trends, Maloumian sees the tapestry look coming back and making its way into businesses and homes. Choosing a rug that is subtle, yet still makes a statement can make for a great focal point.



They forecast high profile designs with a bit of ethnic chic in oriental rugs this year and are excited to have a full showroom to choose from. For those looking to stay on the warmer, neutral side, they can choose from a palette of grays, browns, mustard yellows and tan hues. Whether one is looking to display it in the grand entrance of a business or formal dining room, the forecasted designs will suit most settings. The 2013 design trends for oriental rugs changes, and Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been around since the early 1900’s providing quality, stylish and trendy pieces for property owners in the Greater Philadelphia area.



About Maloumian Oriental Rugs

Maloumian Oriental Rugs has been a trusted rug authority since 1927. They are conveniently located in Mt. Airy, which can be accessed from many surrounding areas such as Center City, the Main Line, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester Springs Counties. From cleanings and restoration to custom logo rugs, there are many styles and sizes to choose from that will be sure to compliment a rooms existing design beautifully.



