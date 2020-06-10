MALT Lymphoma Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma (MALT) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The estimated incidence of gastric lymphoma was approximately 0.3–0.8/100,000 people in Europe.

2. In the United States, the incidence of gastric lymphoma was around 0.38/100,000 people.

3. The disease mainly affects adults above 60 years, with a slight predominance in females.



Key benefits of the report

1. Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma epidemiology and Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. MALT Lymphoma market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. MALT Lymphoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. MALT Lymphoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma market.



Request for sample pages



MALT Lymphoma Treatment is tailored to the type, stage, and grade. Most slow-growing, localized MALT lymphomas respond better to treatment. Local therapies like radiation therapy or surgery are used with early-stage MALT lymphomas that occur in areas other than the stomach. More advanced MALT lymphomas (stage 3 or 4) are usually treated with chemotherapy regimens such as CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisolone) or CVP (cyclophosphamide, vincristine and prednisolone), or with single-agent chemotherapy such as chlorambucil. The monoclonal antibody, rituximab may also be used, either on its own or in combination with chemotherapy.



Surgery is often required when complications like significant haemorrhage, pyloric stenosis, or perforation (cases with massive infiltration and chemotherapy) occur. Thus, moderate-dose radiotherapy (30 Gy) including stomach and peri-gastric lymph nodes offers excellent results with a remission rate of 93–100%.



Chemotherapy and Rituximab immunotherapy, as the first-line therapy, could be used in all stages of the disease or a combination of both. The combination of Rituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies) and oral alkylating agents (Chlorambucil, Cyclophosphamide) or purine nucleoside analogues (Cladribine, Fludarabine) have superior results in the remission of the disease and survival rates.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

- ziv-aflibercept



- BKM120 & Rituximab



- Rituxan/Bendamustine/PCI-32765



- Brentuximab Vedotin + Rituximab

And many others



The key players in MALT Lymphoma market are:

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

- Kami Maddocks

- Novartis

- Pharmacyclics LLC

- Seattle Genetics

And many others



Table of contents

1. MALT Lymphoma Report Introduction



2. Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance



3. Disease Background and Overview: Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma



4. MALT Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population



4.1. Assumptions and Caveats



4.2. 7MM Incident cases of MALT Lymphoma (2017–2030)



4.3. 7MM Incident cases of Gastric MALT Lymphoma (2017–2030)



4.4. Gender-specific cases of Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma (2017–2030)



4.5. Age-specific cases of Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue (MALT) Lymphoma (2017–2030)



4.6. Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma: Country-Wise Epidemiology



4.7. United States



4.8. EU-5



4.9. Assumptions and Rationale



4.10. Germany



4.11. France



4.12. Italy



4.13. Spain



4.14. United Kingdom



4.15. Japan



5. MALT Lymphoma Treatments & Medical Practices



6. MALT Lymphoma Emerging Therapies



7. Key Competitors



7.1. ziv-aflibercept: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



7.2. BKM120 & Rituximab: Kami Maddocks in collaboration with Novartis



7.3. Rituxan/Bendamustine/PCI-32765: Kami Maddocks in collaboration with Pharmacyclics LLC.



7.4. Brentuximab Vedotin + Rituximab: Northwestern University in collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc.



8. Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma Market Size



9. 7MM Mucosa-associated Lymphoid Tissue Lymphoma: Country-Wise Market Analysis



10. United States Market Size



11. Germany Market Size



12. France Market Size



13. United Kingdom Market Size



14. Spain Market Size



15. Italy Market Size



16. Japan Market Size



17. MALT Lymphoma Report Methodology



18. DelveInsight Capabilities



19. Disclaimer



20. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight