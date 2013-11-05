Malt Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Malt industry includes establishments that produce malt, primarily for the manufacture of alcoholic beverages, such as beer and whisky. They are also used to make confections such as malted shakes, malt vinegar, flavored drinks such as Ovaltine, Horlicks, and Milo, and some baked goods, such as bagels, malt loaf, and rich tea. Malted barley is an ingredient in blended flours specifically used in the manufacture of yeast breads and other baked goods.



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Malt is often divided into two categories by brewers such as base malts and specialty malts. These both are used to provide flavor, and color to the finished beer. Malt extract is frequently used in the brewing of beer. The malts are segmented by the raw materials they used such as acidulated/Sauer malt, aromatic malt, biscuit malt, cara munich, cara vienna, caramel wheat, chocolate malt, coffee malt, dextrin malt, flaked barley, flaked rye, flaked oats, honey malt, mild ale malt, pale 2-row malt, munich malt, smoked malt, special B malt, toasted malt, vienna malt. The key applications include breweries for beer production, distilleries for production of premium quality whisky, food industry for production of confectionary products and flavored drinks, and pet food, pharmaceuticals industry for production of tonics, health foods, and slim diets.



Usage of the malts in beers is expected to account for a major chunk of the market followed by distilleries and food industry. Increased in global beer production is driving foreign breweries to source malt from industry. Also, the rising popularity of craft beer and the local beer is expected to further raise demand for domestic malt over the next five years. Craft beer accounts for about 18.0% of the global malt demand. Increased in organic malt in making breweries is boosting the growth of the market. The major challenge to entry for market entrant is huge initial capital investment in processing plant, equipment, a malting house and initial purchases. Growing wine popularity is also a threat to this industry. Widely accepted studies showing wine's health benefits are shifting consumer preferences from beer to wine thus lowering per capita beer consumption.



Traditionally, U.S. in North America has been the largest market for malts, sharing superiority in both production as well as consumption. Western Europe and Central Europe are also one of the key malts markets. Regions in Asia Pacific such as China, South Korea and Australia are showing relatively quicker growth and are expected to be the dominant markets over the coming years. Regions in Africa such as Zimbabwe and Botswana constitute of two of the most promising market potentials followed by Latin America.



Some of the major companies manufacturing malts in the market are Bairds Malt Ltd, Cargill Inc., Crisp Malting Group Ltd, Malteurop Group, Muntons Malt plc and Simpsons Malt Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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