Malted Barley Flour Market Definition:

The malted barley flour is obtained from barley grain. The barley undergoes a process of malting that is fermenting, germination or sprouting process. It is used for various applications in the food industry to prepare various food dishes. It is heart-friendly flour therefore it has high in the market. It is a source of many vital vitamins, fibres and essential nutrients which are required for daily growth. It has only a few disadvantages than advantages, therefore, it is popular in the market. It comes in mainly two types Diastatic Flour and Non-diastatic Flour, also categorized by its nature.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Cargill Incorporated (United States), Grain Miller (United States), Bob's Red Mills (United States), GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop Group (France), Soufflet Group (France), Global Malt Gmbh & Co (Germany), IREKS Gmbh (Germany), Muntons Plc (United Kingdom) and Mirfak Pty Ltd (Australia).



What's Trending in Market:

Growing Use As a Sweetening Agent



Challenges:

Occurrence of Problems Such As Pharyngitis, Enteritis, Rhinitis, Edema Of The Eyelids, Urticaria



Restraints:

Allergic Product as it Contains Gluten

Can Not be Easily Available



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand In Market As It Contains High Vitamins, Minerals, Fibre And Omega 3



The Global Malted Barley Flour Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Diastatic Flour, Non-diastatic Flour), Application (Bread, Flavor supplement, Various food recipes), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel/Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Mass Grocery Retailers, Online Retailers, Other), End User (Industrial Food Processing, Bakery & Confectionery, Pet Food, Restaurants & Quick Service, Household, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



