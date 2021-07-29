Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Malted Food Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Malted Food Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Malted Food. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Malteurop (United States),Cargill, Incorporated (United States),Crisp Malting Group (United Kingdom),Simpsons Malt Ltd (United Kingdom),Briess Malt & Ingredients Co (United States),Malt Products Corporation (United States),Bairds Malt Limited (United Kingdom),Puremalt Products Ltd. (Scotland),Viking malt (Polttimo Oy) (Finland),Soufflet Group (France).



Definition:

Malted Food are the sugar extracted from various sources like agriculture sources like wheat, soy, barley, etc which are also called malted grains. The malted food are available in powdered and liquid forms that are used in beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, food products, and pharmaceutical products as well. The malt extracts food are considered a rich source of fibre which helps in digestion health.



Market Trend:

Increasing Consumption of Malted Food in the Production of Alcoholic Beverages like Beer



Market Drivers:

Easy Availability of the Raw Material Such as Wheat, Barley, Soy, etc

Increasing Demand for the Malt Products because of its Various Food Applications



Challenges:

Price Fluctuation in the Malted Food



Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Malted Food in Developing Nations with the Increasing Health Consciousness



The Global Malted Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Nature (Alcohol-free, Dairy-free, Fat-free, Others), Form (Powdered, Liquid), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Source (Soy, Wheat, Barley, Rye, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



