Malvern Prep Accepting Middle School Applications

Malvern, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- As the new year begins and a new semester of school starts up, parents should start thinking about their son's transition from elementary school into middle school. Those looking to take the private school route might consider applying to Malvern Preparatory School, an Augustinian academy widely known as one of the top private middle schools in the state of Pennsylvania.



When enrolling at Malvern Prep, young men are taught core values such as Truth, Unity, and Love through faith-based education. On top of this, they will also have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities that will allow them to grow and gain skills that they can apply to real-life situations as they move forward in their lives and careers.



Among these programs include a highly-regarded arts program that teaches students about music, theater performance and production, and the fine arts through hands-on creation. The school is also notorious for its sports programs, which teach students how to be a leader and has even sparked professional careers.



On the academic side of things, Malvern Prep's classes are usually no larger than 15 students per room. The school has a 9:1 student-faculty ratio and an average enrollment of 150 students, so that each student can receive the right amount of attention to help him succeed.



As the private school application process starts to begin, parents should keep tabs on all of the programs that Malvern Prep has to learn more about the school, including preview mornings and entrance exams. Parents who are looking to enroll their child at Malvern Prep or learn more about whether Malvern Prep would be a good fit for their son are encouraged to reach out to their admissions staff today.



Nestled in the heart of Malvern, PA, Malvern Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian school for young men in grades six through twelve. Guided by Truth, Unity, and Love, an education at Malvern Prep prepares young men for a life of leadership, prosperity, and strong moral character founded in the principles of St. Augustine of Hippo: Veritas, Unitas, and Caritas.



Their immaculate, 103-acre campus houses 15 buildings, including their state-of-the-art Duffy Art Center which features a Steinway, 585-seat theater, musical technology studio, computer graphics lab, and much more. Malvern Prep's Pellegrini Athletic Complex sports an all-purpose turf field, eight-lane all-weather track, and new tennis courts, is home to one of the state's top-ranked athletics programs.



