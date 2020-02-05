Malvern Prep Wraps Up January 2020 J-Term

Malvern, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Malvern Prep, widely regarded as one of the top private middle schools and high schools in Pennsylvania, wrapped its J-Term earlier this month. The term ran from January 6th-10th and included the opportunity for the school's staff and students to engage in and learn about experiences outside of the standard classroom curriculum.



The classes in this term were open to all of the school's 9th-12th grade Upper School students, allowing them to explore topics such as Magic, Film Studies, Robotics, and other elements that are not typically taught in a class setting. Throughout the week, the students were also treated to a series of guest speakers, including notable alumni such as former Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy and NFL players Ryan and Carl Nassib.



"It's exciting to see students fully engaged in a variety of projects that have been generated by their Friar brothers and faculty members," says Rev. Donald Reilly, Head of School at Malvern Prep. "Our community is relishing this opportunity to stretch their knowledge base on a very practical level."



Middle schoolers were also able to enroll in a limited J-Term program for the first time this year, taking part in an event known as J-Day. This day-long experience let the young men at Malvern Prep explore topics they have interest in, including building model airplanes, solving a Rubik's Cube, and drafting the perfect fantasy football team.



The J-Term program is one of many examples of how Malvern Prep looks to instill lifelong values among young men in lessons that can be applied both inside and outside the classroom.



About Malvern Preparatory School

Nestled in the heart of Malvern, PA, Malvern Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian school for young men in grades six through twelve. Guided by Truth, Unity, and Love, an education at Malvern Prep prepares young men for a life of leadership, prosperity, and strong moral character founded in the principles of St. Augustine of Hippo: Veritas, Unitas, and Caritas.



Their immaculate, 103-acre campus houses 15 buildings, including their state-of-the-art Duffy Art Center which features a Steinway, 585-seat theater, musical technology studio, computer graphics lab, and much more. Malvern Prep's Pellegrini Athletic Complex sports an all-purpose turf field, eight-lane all-weather track, and new tennis courts, is home to one of the state's top-ranked athletics programs.



https://www.malvernprep.org