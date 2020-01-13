Malware Analysis Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- The market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the Malware Analysis market in terms of market share, segments, overall market size, growth and expansion, trends, consumption as well as the application for the assessment period. It draws its observations by thoroughly taking into account capacities, information components, unique innovations and the constantly transforming faces of the industry. The market is generally segmented depending upon primary and secondary research. While the primary research method takes into consideration all-encompassing interviews with resellers, customers, industry experts and vendors, secondary research deals with company reports, articles, publications from the industry, news articles, platform, trade associations, analyst reports and the data published by Government agencies.



According to this study, over the next five years the Malware Analysis market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Malware Analysis market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.



Market Players



FireEye (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Sophos Group (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US)

Check Point Software Technologies (US)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Qualys (US), McAfee (US)

Fortinet (US)

Intezer (Israel)

VMRay (Germany)

Proofpoint (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

VIPRE (J2Global) (US)

Crowdstrike (US)

Cylance (Blackberry) (US)

Lastline (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Fidelis Security (US)

Joe Security (Switzerland)

Forcepoint (US)

Malwarebytes (US)



This study considers the Malware Analysis value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud

On-premises



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SMEs

Large Enterprise



Table of Contents



1 Scope of the Report



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Malware Analysis by Players



4 Malware Analysis by Regions



5 Americas



6 APAC



7 Europe



8 Middle East & Africa



9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends



10 Global Malware Analysis Market Forecast



11 Key Players Analysis



12 Research Findings and Conclusion



……Continued



