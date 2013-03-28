Malware Free Computers Now a Possible Feat

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- All it takes is a single visit from a virus infested website to immediately snare cookies that track every move users do like browsing through different websites. Or pick up a really nasty case of malware that bogs the system and ultimately slows down the computer making it impossible to perform the usual activities users do. Advanced Systemcare aims to take care and improve computer speed and performance.



Who says only humans need medicinal care? The internet is a vast place full of unfriendly codes and programs which are damaging to computer systems. Computers need immunizations just like human beings do. With Advanced Systemcare, it provides internet protection, boosts internet optimization for up to 300% faster and it doubles the speed of a slow computer.



Users who want to enjoy the ultimate PC protection, speedup and more fantastic features will find useful Advanced Systemcare reviews on the internet for a better knowledge on the product.



"There's nothing worse than a computer that is bogged down so much that it impedes your ability to work or play games. Advanced Systemcare aims to remedy whatever ails your computer by not only cleaning up junk files, malware, and invalid registry entries, but by giving your computer a boost to optimize your PC experience."



- Cnet



It is indeed a powerful system maintenance tool especially since the latest version of this program is a combination of the Advanced Systemcare with an antivirus engine. Advanced Systemcare not only protects PCs from malware, spyware, and punishing virus attacks, it also tweaks users' computers to its top performance.



Not only does Advanced Systemcare clean up malware, spyware, trojans, bots, etc. it also cleans unwanted applications in the computer once detected. It has the capability of detecting and identifying errors and problems on computer systems and automatically cleans up those files targeting the system Registry while giving the PC a boost in stability.



Advanced Systemcare reviews from numerous users and software websites are helpful tools in learning the perfect program for users to find out the necessary system requirements compatible with the different computer specs that users own.



About Systemcare

Formerly known as Advanced Windows Care, Advanced System Care is a Windows tool (for Windows 2000 and above) created by IObit to optimize computer’s speed and performance. It also has the capacity to scan for viruses and malware, clean broken shortcuts, defrag a disk and clean computer registries.



