Malware.fm Announces the Launch of Its Brand New and Helpful Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Malware.fm, a website that is devoted to helping people learn about and combat many types of malicious malware, has just launched its new and user-friendly site. The Malware.fm release is great news for anybody who has ever had to deal with malware or a virus attacking their personal computer.



Malware.fm is also a non-profit research project and the focus of a graduate student’s paper that focuses on the threat to the cloud database. The Malware.fm bot was programmed to look for and collect information about various threats to computers from the Internet, and then analyze any patterns that are related to them. The bot will then post the up-to-date findings on the Malware.fm portal. For people who have had problems with malware attacking their computers, having a current source of information like Malware.fm will be extremely helpful.



The Malware.fm website is very user-friendly and contains an in-depth virus database, a useful question and answer section, and a blog that describes and discusses many of the common computer viruses, malware, spyware, worms, and much more. In addition to a full description of each type of malware or virus, the website also lists the threat level and category, as well as advice on how to remove it.



For example, one of the types of malware that is described on the new Malware.fm site is called the “You Steal Music I Lock Your PC” virus.



“You Steal Music I Lock Your PC virus is a ransom ware that intrude net users’ computers every now and then, once installed, it will be hard for you to start up your computer, no matter how many times you try, it fails eventually,” the article on the website noted, adding that the virus will cause the person’s computer to be completely unusable, while also typically showing an image of a disc jockey or something similar with the message “You Steal Music I Lock Your PC.”



Unfortunately, the article noted, having a good antivirus software program installed on the computer will not typically help to prevent this virus. Although it may appear to be similar in some ways to viruses that aim to steal money from computer owners, the article on the new Malware.fm website said that it is “far more malicious and clandestine” than most of them, and that people need to be very cautious in how they remove it.



“Manual removal with expertise skills will be the most feasible solution which you could figure out to help you out of the mess.”



About Malware.fm

