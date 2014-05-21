Mama Jeanius Launches New Line of Maternity Jeans

Burnhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- British maternity jeans designer Mama Jeanius give pregnancy a sexy edge as it continues to launch new styles of pregnancy jeans which serve as good alternatives for common maternity wear in different stages of pregnancy. New styles which include skinny maternity jeans, short leg maternity jeans, and long leg maternity jeans are among those to recently hit the shelves, much to the delight of expecting mothers.



Finding a good pair of jeans for a pregnant woman after her second trimester is a real challenge considering the scarcity of designers catering to this particular market, which means pregnant women do not have much of a choice when it comes to comfortable trousers. The emergence of a designer specifically catering to such demographic is slowly catching up to the demand.



With more styles available in stores today, not only do pregnant women have the luxury to don jeans again during the heavier months of pregnancy, they also have more choices when it comes to style. Skinny maternity jeans are the latest trend to hit the market, while short leg maternity jeans as well as long leg maternity jeans remain to be popular choices among the more established styles coming out before.



About Mama Jeanius

Mama Jeanius is a British designer of maternity wear with special focus on pregnancy jeans meant to be worn in all stages of pregnancy and even after childbirth. Offering jeans in different styles such as under the bump or over the bump, one could rest assured that there is an appropriate pair out there to sport during pregnancy. Mama Jeanius is the only specialist in maternity jeans in the market today.



Contact Details

Maya White

91 Bootham Crescent

RIECHIP, PH8 8BD

Phone: 078-5449-3476