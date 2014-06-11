Mama Jeanius Offers Long Lasting Maternity Jeans

Burnhead, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Mama Jeanius, the brand name recognised for its designer maternity jeans, encourages would-be mums to look for maternity clothes that will last throughout their entire pregnancy.



This as retail analysts have reported that the maternity wear market has not posted any significant growth in the past couple of years due to the uncertainty in the UK economy. Experts believe that mums remain cautious about spending too much on things for themselves, given that they would have to deal with more expenses once they give birth. Even with the high-profile pregnancy of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton, mums in the United Kingdom are not that excited to buy maternity clothes.



The website, which specialises in maternity clothes like pregnancy jeans and skinny maternity jeans, has a wide collection of designer maternity wear. It urges would-be mothers to buy maternity jeans that will last for a long time and which they can use in case they get pregnant again. Maternity denim has slowly become a preferred maternity wear for mothers because it allows them to be more comfortable, and the versatility of jeans means it can be used for everyday wear or special occasions.



Mothers can order online through the Mama Jeanius website, or shop for the firm’s numerous maternity clothes like short leg maternity jeans and long leg maternity jeans in any of the boutiques that retail its clothes. It also encourages would-be mums to read maternity jeans review so that they’ll learn tips on how to find the right pair of jeans for them.



About Mama Jeanius

Mama Jeanius prides itself for being the only maternity jeans expert in the UK market. Its maternity wear are known to be functional, stylish, and comfortable. It can be reached online at http://www.mamajeanius.co.uk.



Contact Details

Holly Norton

34 Quay Street

NAILSEA

BS19 4NU