Mamabear Addresses Popular Video Sharing Platform Vine

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- When Twitter acquired the Vine video sharing app in the fall of 2012, it was greeted with a lot of controversy pertaining to its safety and usability among kids. Parents are increasingly concerned that the app, like any other social media platform, could lead to online security problems such as identity theft and cyberbullying.



The team at MamaBear Family Safety App asked tech enthusiast and mobile device safety educator Allie Cooper to guest blog about the ins and outs of Vine and offer tips to ensure children’s Vine usage is safe and secure.



"Just when you think you know what the popular apps are with kids, something new pops up that grabs hold of their attention," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "With Vine being such a popular, powerful app for youth, we thought we'd help parents stay in the know by addressing the app and how kids are using it."



Read the MamaBear blog "Is Vine Safe for Kids?".



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety monitoring location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.