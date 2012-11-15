MamaBear App Is Featured by CNBC.com in World's Most Promising New Companies Slideshow.

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- On the heels of the 2012 Startup Open, the MamaBear worry free parenting app was just featured in a CNBC.com slideshow featuring the world’s most promising new companies. The MamaBear app was featured in the New Entrepreneurs slideshow along with several other digital startups and businesses. The slideshow showcases the best in startup businesses represented in Global Entrepreneur Week 2012. The list represents the strongest businesses of 2012 with potential for major international use and growth. CNBC rated the MamaBear worry free parenting app in the top 25 new startups of 2012. CNBC states “parents can breathe a sigh of relief simply seeing where their children are at any moment.”



The MamaBear worry free parenting app offers parents an alternative to worrying about a child’s unwatched hours. MamaBear allows full time monitoring of a child’s whereabouts. It also offers guardians numerous alerts as to the behavior of the child, both online and in the real world. The MamaBear app is available on iOS through App Store as well as for Android through the Google Play store. After a strong showing at the 2012 Startup Open, the MamaBear app continues to gain recognition as one of the most valuable new entrepreneurial technologies of 2012. The CNBC recognition of MamaBear app in the top 25 listings further shows the reception that MamaBear continues to receive by the digital and parenting communities. The MamaBear app continues to undergo refinement to provide the best and easiest in GPS and Social Media monitoring for children by parents.



The CNBC slideshow featuring the MamaBear app is available at CNBC.com here:



More information on the MamaBear worry free parenting app is available here: www.MamaBearApp.com