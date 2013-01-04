Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- The MamaBear family tracking app continues to receive updates and improvements and is available for both Android and iOS enable devices in 2013. The MamaBear app continues to update and improve map functionality and integrate social media to give parents a realistic look at their children’s activities. MamaBear is available on Android enabled devices on the Google play store and on the Apple App Store of iOS enabled devices.



The MamaBear family tracking app gives parents a new, and significant, solution to understanding the behavior of a child. MamaBear taps into social media like Facebook and Instagram to allow parents several monitoring options. Parents can receive alerts regarding followers and friends, as well as whenever a child is tagged in social media. Additionally, parents can use Instagram to receive specific alerts regarding the use of language, expressions and bullying behaviors online. MamaBear will continue to hone the social media monitoring in 2013 and intends to add even more social media platforms.



MamaBear goes beyond the internet and social media functionality, to keep parents updated on a child’s location. MamaBear begins with integrating GPS and map functionality by offering parents a clear GPS icon of the child’s location on a scalable map. MamaBear then uses GPS and alerts to offer parents several options for alerts involving the location of the child. These include leaving school early, entering a restricted or unacceptable location or leaving another approved location ahead of schedule. MamaBear continues to update and improve these GPS features for Android and iOS phones and devices and will continue to in 2013.



For more information on the MamaBear family tracking app click here: http://mamabearapp.com/



To view MamaBear for Android click here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.geowaggle.mamabear&hl=en



To View MamaBear on the App Store click here: https://itunes.apple.com/ke/app/mamabear/id542203931?mt=8