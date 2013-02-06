Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The MamaBear child tracker app has recently been updated on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. GeoWaggle LLC continues to update both the Android and iOS versions of the MamaBear app in the ongoing free public beta test. Version 1.3.3 is now fully functional and available on iPhone and version 1.3.3a is available for Android Devices. The newest version improves the iPhone functionality of the app and offers full Instagram functionality for Android phones. MamaBear gives parents an accurate look into the lives and location of their children. The MamaBear app uses the GPS functionality of modern smartphones, along with social media, to give parents an edge when it comes to monitoring children.



MamaBear allows parents to worry-less about their children, online and offline.



Version 1.3.3a of the MamaBear app brings full Instagram functionality to Android users. The 1.3.3 update continues to hone the iPhone functionality of MamaBear, making the most of the new iPhone 5 GPS upgrades. The MamaBear app continues to install easily from the App Store and Google Play store and can be set up on the phones of the parent and child in minutes.



The Instagram and Facebook functionality of the MamaBear app allows parents to monitor a child’s social media accounts for inappropriate contacts and comments. The GPS functionality of the app allows parents to monitor children’s locations. The MamaBear App also gives parents the option to receive email or push based alerts when children leave school or other locations early, or enter a restricted location. As new devices with improved technologies release, MamaBear will continue to improve and update functionality.



For more information on the MamaBear child tracker app, click here.