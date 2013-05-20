Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- The MamaBear child monitoring app helps to make Instagram a safe social media platform for teenage users. Instagram is an extremely popular social media and photo sharing option that draws millions of daily users. The app is so popular with teenage users that parents are regularly online asking “Is Instagram safe for kids?” Instagram isn’t generally dangerous, but the photo sharing platform can easily lead to unwanted and inappropriate interactions. Parents are typically advised to monitor a child’s Instagram usage for several potential threats. The MamaBear child monitoring app makes monitoring Instagram activity easy with email and push based alerts.



Children can find themselves in a range of trouble with Instagram. A new user who logs in to the app and begins using it is opening themselves up to interactions and comments with millions of users. If a child doesn’t activate the app’s privacy settings, anyone can comment on any photos they post. Even a photo a child finds relatively innocent may be taken out of context and cause lasting damage to a child’s reputation. The MamaBear app gives parents an opportunity to check on several types of Instagram interactions to ensure they are appropriate.



With millions of users of all ages, bullying can become a problem on Instagram. Kids who use the popular photo sharing platform open themselves up to criticism from both peers and complete strangers. Even with the potential threats, parents have found that there are ways to make Instagram safe for their kids. The MamaBear child monitoring app has aided parents worldwide when it comes to child safety on social media. The MamaBear app offers Android and iPhone users several powerful tools for monitoring their kids’ social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.



The MamaBear child monitoring app offers parents email and push alerts based on a child’s Instagram activity. Parents can use the Android and iOS versions of the app to track a child’s Instagram activities. Parents receive alerts when the child posts a photo or uses a parent set restricted word on the app. MamaBear can also issue alerts when a child follows a new user, or is mentioned by a user the parents have entered as restricted. When combined with the Instagram privacy settings, MamaBear can make the app safe for teen users.



