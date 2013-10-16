MamaBear Family Safety App Introduces Updated Version

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- MamaBear App, the first-ever all-in-one parenting app to monitor location, social media and safe-speed driving, announced today a number of enhancements to help both children and parents.



For parents, a larger map view offers a one tap to all information and more details on a child’s activities such as their current and recent locations and any recent alerts received. School and safe place alerts are now combined into a simpler feature with alerts letting parents know when their child has arrived or left places.



Kids can now check-in using fun emoticons to share how they're feeling, and can choose their own wallpaper for the app background.



“We listened to our loyal users and incorporated their feedback for enhancements to the new MamaBear design,” said Robyn Spoto, President and Co-Founder of MamaBear App. “Adding the arrival alert to safe places provides additional comfort to parents, and the new child logged in view makes MamaBear more entertaining for the kids, and supports the app as a family communication tool.”



Designed for simplicity, MamaBear App works in three steps:

1. Parents or guardians install and register for MamaBear on their smart phones and tablets for family monitoring view.



2. Kids install MamaBear and log in with credentials set by the parent displaying the kid's view of the app.



3. Parents can see their kids on a map and customize their alert settings to get the precise information they want among:



- Safe place arrival and departure alerts

- Restricted place alert

- Facebook and Instagram monitoring for new friends and followers, photo upload, photo or post tags, as well a restricted words. Parents set their preferred list of restricted words to receive notifications.

- Driving speed alerts



Launched in August 2012, the MamaBear App is the first of its kind. It works on a combination of devices using either the iOS or Android platform. MamaBear is currently in public beta and there is no charge for the service. For more information, visit Mamabearapp.com or download the app in Google Play or iTunes.



More information about the updated version is available on the MamaBear blog.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at MamaBearApp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.