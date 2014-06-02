Mamabear Family Safety App Releases Version 3.0

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are pleased to announce the release of version 3.0 of the popular mobile app.



MamaBear version 3.0 puts a family’s news front and center, allowing parents and their kids to get in the know and save time with filtered social media content, location and driving information in the most important news feed of the day.



MamaBear’s upgraded 3.0 features include a redesigned news feed that is easier to scroll through, with in-line previews of Instagram photos and added details about Twitter and Instagram followers; a seven-day location history view that can be easily tapped through and ad-sponsored content to keep MamaBear free for all.



“At MamaBear we try to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to advances in mobile technology and especially advances in family safety technology,” said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. “By staying on top of new trends and incorporating customer feedback, we are able to make periodic improvements to the app so that it can be as useful to families as possible.”



MamaBear version 3.0 can be downloaded from the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices.



Read the MamaBear blog for more information about the recent upgrade here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety with a powerful set of social media monitoring tools, location and driving notifications. Since its initial launch in late 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been installed all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook and Twitter.