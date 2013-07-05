Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The MamaBear worry free parenting app is the front line for child monitoring, particularly when it comes to social media. The popular photo sharing social media app Instagram recently launched its integrated video functionality. Instagram Video allows users to upload videos up to 15 seconds in length directly from mobile devices. These videos can use all of the standard filters and tagging options that the app is already known for offering. Videos upload directly into the photo stream and are available for public consumption, just like pictures. Families that use the popular family tracking app MamaBear, are already finding it useful to for Instagram video monitoring. This is in addition to the wide range of child family monitoring and parental alert applications the app already offers.



MamaBear Instagram notifications have already helped families all over the world. Parents can use MamaBear to receive push and email based alerts when a child uploads a photo or video to Instagram, as well as when a child is tagged in a post by another user. Parents also use MamaBear Instagram alerts to receive a warning when a child picks up new followers or communicates with followers parents list as “restricted.” Finally, parents can use the MamaBear app to monitor specific keywords a child may use on the popular app. This allows parents to monitor a child’s Instagram feed from their Android or iOS powered phone or device. Parents can input any number of keywords to receive warnings, making sure that kids are only posting and responding to age appropriate material with the new video features.



More information on the Instagram capabilities of MamaBear is available on the MamaBear website.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.