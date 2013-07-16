Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The MamaBear child monitoring app is available to help with the summer 2013 launch of Instagram video sharing. In January 2013, Instagram was estimated to have 90 million regular monthly users, continuing to ensure that the photo sharing juggernaut continues to remain a social media powerhouse. The popularity of Instagram with young users and speed at which photos can carry around the network has made more than a few parents justifiably nervous. The addition of Instagram video capability has launched just in time for the 2013 summer season.



The MamaBear child monitoring app offers parents an easy to install, easy to understand and easy to use tool that helps parents with the monitoring of Instagram accounts. Parents with concerns about a child’s Instagram exposure can use MamaBear to keep eyes on the child’s feed without obsessive real time monitoring. MamaBear can issue push or email based alerts when children upload photos or videos, or get tagged in a photo or video on Instagram. It can also issue alerts when a child follows another user or is followed by someone a parent has entered as “restricted.” Finally, MamaBear can alert parents when the kids use specific restricted words on Instagram. This gives parents exceptional flexibility when monitoring a child’s Instagram account. MamaBear is available for parents using Android smartphones as well as iOS powered iPhones. It offers parents a much appreciated edge for social media monitoring over the summer of 2013.



More information on the worry free parenting app is available on the MamaBear website.



MamaBear is available on the Google Play Store for Android users.



MamaBear is also available on the Apple App Store for iPhone users.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.