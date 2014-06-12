Mamabear Provides Safety Tips for Internet Safety Month

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- June is Internet Safety Month, offering families an excellent opportunity to examine their children’s mobile and online behavior and make some positive changes that will keep everyone in the family safe from cyberbullying, predators and identity theft.



The team at MamaBear Family Safety app compiled six tips any family can use this month and every month to keep their kids safe online and on their mobile devices.



From talking to their kids about their behavior online to teaching them how to report inappropriate behavior and connecting with local schools and their resources, MamaBear’s most recent blog post outlines some helpful tips for parents as they strive to keep their kids safe online.



“Internet Safety Month is an excellent time for all parents to revisit best practices in internet safety and discuss as a family with potentially more unstructured time for kids,” said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. “The more parents know about Internet safety, the better they can teach their kids how to protect themselves. It’s digital parenting at it’s best.”



Read the MamaBear blog for details on how to make the most of Internet Safety Month here.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety with a powerful set of social media monitoring tools, location and driving notifications. Since its initial launch in late 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been installed all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook and Twitter.