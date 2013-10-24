MamaBear Recognizes October as Cyber Security Awareness Month

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) and the makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are helping raise awareness about the importance of cyber safety.



According to StaySafeOnline.org, National Cyber Security Awareness Month was created ten years ago as a way for government and industry "to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online … Cybersecurity is the mechanism that maximizes our ability to grow commerce, communications, community and content in a connected world."



"We take responsibility to help make parents and families aware of cyber safety," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "So we decided the tenth anniversary of NCSAM is as good a time as any to share with the world the importance of keeping children and families safe online.”



It is especially important to reach our children with guidance on how to keep their information safe. Parents can help their children become smarter, savvier internet citizens by teaching them about cyber security during the month of October and year round.



While teaching them about cyber security is crucial in this day and age, it is also important to use a family safety app like MamaBear to monitor their online and social media behavior to ensure that they are safe from online predators and bullies until they are mature enough to protect themselves.



The MamaBear team posted a blog about NCSAM on their website.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides real-time GPS child monitoring, email-based location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children and honor families, encouraging trust and respecting privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at MamaBearApp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.



Image Credit: The Tech Herald