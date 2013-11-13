MamaBear Team Posts Blog Comparing Family Safety Apps

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Choosing the right family safety app isn't easy, as there are many great options on the market. A couple of noteworthy apps are worth comparing - MamaBear App and Life360. While both apps have similar features when it comes to monitoring a child's location using a smartphone, there are some key differences between the apps.



To help parents understand the similarities and differences between MamaBear and Life360, the team at MamaBear posted a comparison blog.



"It might be difficult to determine which family safety app is the best one when there are many to choose from," said MamaBear president Robyn Spoto, a bona fide MamaBear with two curious, active boys of her own. "We thought it would be helpful to explain some of the key differences between MamaBear and Life360 to help parents choose the app that fits their family." - Robyn Spoto, MamaBear App



Read the MamaBear app comparison blog post Comparing Family Safety Apps: MamaBear and Life360 on the MamaBear website.



About MamaBear

MamaBear is a cutting-edge, worry-free parenting app for Android phones and iPhones that provides family safety monitoring location alerts, driving alerts and a powerful set of social media monitoring tools. Since its initial launch in 2012, MamaBear has received extensive media coverage in the U.S. and has been downloaded all over the world. The app is available in the Google Play Store for Android phones and in the Apple App Store for iPhones.



The makers of MamaBear Family Safety App are a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity and worry-free parenting. Their mission is to create tools that provide parents peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Their core values are to protect children, honor families, encourage trust and respect privacy.



The MamaBear team regularly blogs about a variety of issues affecting parents and their children, especially when it comes to family safety. Read the blog at mamabearapp.com/blog.



Learn more about the MamaBear Family Safety App at MamaBearApp.com or follow MamaBear on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.