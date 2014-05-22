MamaRow Corporation Provides Various Management Tools to Businesses and Customers

Shekou, Nanshan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- There have been various trading patterns developed by humans in the past. One of the trending trade patterns that has been of great significance is online trade. Huge amount of businesses and individuals are involved in online trade in present times. MamaRow Corporation is a Chinese company that intends to simplify trading for all businesses and customers through MamaRow International Trading Platform, which is equally efficient for every company in every industry as well as for every customer of all the products and services that those companies provide. However, it is a model that will be ready in iterations as it requires regular evolution like human civilisation.



MamaRow Corporation is successfully moving steadily towards realisation of the simplified global business platform, which shall facilitate both import and export trade. As a relatively new organisation, the company understands the significance being efficiently functional right of the start. More the businesses and customers join MamaRow the quicker and more efficient the network becomes. The business model that the company planned and has initiated execution intends to save both time and money for both the companies and their customers. The Internet is the farthest reaching and the most conveniently accessible medium of communication and information. MamaRow understands the significance of the web and facilitates its customers with comprehensive management tools to enable them manage their business safely and effectively online.



The business model or the idea of changing the same is quite revolutionary and can be immensely productive for it as well as all its customers and clients. It emphasises, encourages and facilitates different memberships catering to different individuals, stores, factories, companies, etc. The extensive services that the company offers about suppliers and agents are significantly beneficial in B2B marketplace. Creation of online shops, recruitment of employees for the same, compatibility with various payment systems, shop statistics, etc. are some of the advantages that suppliers get from MamaRow. Similarly, relevant provisions are available for agents too. In fact, even customers get diverse advantages such creation of contact list for both business and personal, e-banking, etc.



In reality, MamaRow Corporation is involved in development of trade platforms and streamlined services that provide significantly improve transaction experience of all the parties involved in it. Visitors can search for manufacturers and vendors of all types of products and services pertaining to software and numerous hardware categories. The FAQ section of the official website explains in detail everything that visitors typically want to know about MamaRow and its provision.



About MamaRow

MamaRow is a relatively new business venture and is involved in development of efficient trading business models that can save time and money of all parties involved in trades. It was established in Hong Kong in 2012 and has quite an impressive list of satisfactory clients and customers.



Website: http://www.mamarow.com



For Media Contact:

Company: MamaRow.com

Address: Weibaifu Bldg 501, Rongcun Industrial Park, Gongyuan South Road,

City, State, Country: Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Phone: 0086-755-26050729

Fax: 0086-755-26050729

Email Id: info@mamarow.com

Website: http://www.mamarow.com