Cafemom's Mamaslatinas Honors Latina Mom & President of Power Media Group

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- MamásLatinas, the first bilingual website to “super-serve” Hispanic mothers living in the United States, held their first annual award ceremony on October 17, recognizing the accomplishments and overall successes of seven influential Latina moms. Patricia Gracia, president and co-founder of Hispanic advertising/PR agency, Power Media Group (www.powermediagroup.com), and nonprofit 501 c3 organization, Power Woman Business Center (www.powerwomanbc.com), was honored to be one of the recipients of such a significant award. Each of the seven winners received $5,000 amongst other gifts in appreciation for their impact they have made in the Hispanic community.



With a resolve unbreakable, Patricia has been able to continue the growth of her agency through these tough economic times; and at the same time, establish her nonprofit organization as an entrepreneur’s business incubator designed to help our U.S. economy recover.



“When I first came to the United States from Peru, I came with the drive to realize my goal of owning my own business.” says Patricia Gracia, president and co-founder of Power Media Group. “Now, with the success of our company, my husband Tony and I continue to work hard every day to leave a legacy behind for our children. Today, they are the reason for my motivation.”



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the MamasLatinas award ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt New York and was hosted by the Cuban-American ALMA and EMMY award-winning actress, Maria Canals-Barrera. The event featured highlights of a 1,000 Latina mom survey in which the audience learned of the distinct qualities that made each award participant a contender.



“So many moms and their stories do not receive the recognition they deserve and MamásLatinas is proud to provide the first platform to recognize the outstanding achievements of Latina moms across the country,” said MamásLatinas Co-Founder and Executive Vice President, Lucia Ballas-Traynor. “Latina moms are driving our nation’s population growth and raising America’s next generations.”



MamásLatinas was founded by CafeMom Co-Founder Andrew Shue and Lucia Ballas-Traynor to create an online community for Hispanic mothers to connect. This online community super-serves their cultural needs and interests by bringing them understanding, connection, entertainment and empowerment. CafeMom, the first online community for all moms across the United States, was founded by Andrew Shue and Michael Sanchez. Like MamasLatinas, CafeMom is a community for moms to receive advice, tips, entertainment and overall a place where moms can become friends and relate on things only a mother can understand.



“The MamásLatinas Awards not only recognizes Latina moms for what they have achieved, but also gives a voice to the many obstacles that arise for them as Latina moms while they continue to pursue their goals of success,” added Ballas-Traynor



About Power Media Group

Power Media Group - Not Just Another Hispanic Advertising Agency!

Hispanic-owned Power Media Group (PMG) is a public relations and advertising agency specializing in creating and implementing all-inclusive Spanish language campaigns that help businesses build lasting relationships with the Latino community. In August 2012, PMG received U.S. Government Registrations & Certifications in four different categories (SBA, D&B, CCR, and ORCA) that will advance the company's growth into the expanding bilingual business world. In addition to traditional campaigns, PMG utilizes innovative grassroots media campaigns that are designed to reach out to the booming Hispanic population that contributes more than $1 trillion to the U.S. economy annually.



The agency has won multiple awards and recognitions for its work including 2010 and 2011 ADDY Awards for Excellence in the Website Design and Local Radio categories. Also, in 2010, PMG won the United States Small Business Administration Minority Small Business Champion of the Year Award. The company's clients include Universal Music Latin and Creativa Interiors Primor. To further strengthen its commitment to the multicultural market, in 2011 principals Patricia and Tony Gracia launched the Power Woman Business Center, a non-profit 501 c3 business incubator that reaches out to diverse entrepreneurs who are trying to develop and grow their businesses during these precarious economic times.



