MA'mitons Announces Part of Fashionable Handbag Sales Go to Children's Charities

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Ma’mitons, a business specializing in manufacturing handbags from raffia leaves in Cameroon, has announced it is donating 1% of its sales to charity. The proceeds go to SOS Children’s Villages, the largest charity in the world for orphaned, abandoned, and foster children. All raffia beach bags and other handbags for women are manufactured using environmentally safe practices to cross fashion with sustainability.



The company’s product line includes environmentally friendly purses in various forms, plus wholesale straw handbags. Each bag is handmade with raffia leaves from palm trees growing in Cameroon. The material is soft and durable, qualities which are transferred to the finished products. As the company is concerned about the environment and the subjects of its charities, it also pays its artisans fairly so they can provide for their families and improve their economic status.



Shoppers can find a variety of handmade purses . There are a range of different clutch purse types plus top handles and cross, shoulder bags, and totes. Clutches include standard, round, and shoulder style bags. The tote bags come in various shapes and patterns depending on style and need; beach totes are also sold.



Ma’mitons has even been known to be the focus of celebrity handbags spotted in the industry. The company was featured in the Go Green America TV June issue, which can be accessed through its website. Whatever the desired product, customers can create an account and place orders through the site’s Shopping Bag. They can also check their order status. The retailer provides shipping from within the United States and internationally.



In addition to selling handcrafted bags to customers around the world, Ma’mitons is focused on creating jobs in Cameroon and helping to develop the lower class. For more information on the company, its products, and supported children’s charity, go to http://www.mamitons.com



About Ma’mitons

Ma’mitons sells a brand of fashionable, handmade, and environmentally friendly handbags, created by artisans from Cameroon. It was started by Priscilla, a Cameroonian born Princess from Bangoulap. Natural materials are used to create the accessories sold, which come from forests in Central Africa. A portion of the company’s sales go to children’s charities, while locals are employed to improve their family life and economic status.