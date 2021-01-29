New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The Global Mammography Market is forecast to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mammography is a specialized non-invasive medical imaging system that uses a low-energy based X-ray or ionizing radiation system to examine and see inside the human breasts. The produced images through the mammogram are analyzed for any abnormal findings inside the breasts. The global mammography market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of breast cancer patients and women with breast cancer risks & breast disorders are drastically being propelled. Breast cancer in the United States is the second most prominent cause of cancer death amongst women. The screening mammogram has been extensively popular in North American countries for early-stage detection of breast cancers.



Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of breast cancer patients in China and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share by 2027. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Mammography market and profiled in the report are:



Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Konica Minolta, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and BEMEMS Co., Ltd., among others



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Screening Mammography

Diagnostic Mammography



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Breast Imaging

Stereotactic Biopsy



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

Breast Tomosynthesis

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic & Cancer Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Mammography market and its competitive landscape.



