Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global mammography system market is expected to reach USD 4,255.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for mammography system is experiencing high demand attributed to the rising occurrence of breast cancer and the usage of mammogram in identifying masses/lesions and other abnormalities in the breasts. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the demand for the mammography system market.



The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The report is furnished with the latest scenario and growth outlook of the market with regard to the impact of the pandemic.



Key Highlights From The Report



By end-users, diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.0% in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite mammography system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in women displaying specific symptoms.



North America contributed to the largest mammography system market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, the surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.



Key participants include Hologic, Siemens Healthineers, Metaltronica, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Mindray Medical International Limited, Planmed Oy, GE Healthcare, and IMS Sri, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Emergen Research has segmented the global mammography system market on the basis of product type, usage, end-users, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Analog Systems

Digital Systems

Breast Tomosynthesis



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Screening

Diagnosis

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Mammography System market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Mammography System market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Mammography System market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Mammography System market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Mammography System Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

