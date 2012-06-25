San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Three Palm Software, a leading global supplier of mammography visualization and computer-aided diagnosis software, announced today that that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Three Palm Software a new patent, US Patent 8,184,890. The new patent, which provides a method and system using computer-aided detection (CAD) algorithms to aid diagnosis and visualization of tomosynthesis mammography data, establishes the advanced technology which has been used to build the company’s leading diagnostic workstation for digital mammography and other modalities. This continues Three Palm Software’s leadership of medical imaging software development in the mammography domain.



The latest releases of WorkstationOne, a multi-modality breast imaging workstation, include rich features for tomosynthesis display. All existing (more than three hundred) customized hanging protocols are fully available to tomosynthesis studies, enabling radiologists to read such images as efficiently and as thoroughly as they can read 2D mammography exams. Additionally, the user interface for tomosynthesis images allows manual scrolling and automatic cine through the 3D stack (which can be slab rendered), marking-up on any slice, and navigation within the 3D volume aided by rendered animations with the current slice highlighted and synchronized with a slider tool.



WorkstationOne includes all standard mammography tools such as screening and diagnostic workflows with user-selectable hanging protocol sequences, and it also provides advanced tools such as systematic masking and multi-view cross-correlation. At the enterprise level, WorkstationOne bundles bi-directional integration capabilities for PACS, RIS and reporting systems.



WorkstationOne is sold world-wide by Three Palm Software’s partners.



About Three Palm Software

Three Palm Software was founded in 2007 to develop software applications for the breast imaging market. MammoOne™, a line of leading-edge software products for mammography, is designed to aid in the early and accurate diagnosis of disease impacting the health and well-being of women.