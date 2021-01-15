Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer in women. Increasing awareness and early detection of breast cancer due to the availability of advanced mammography diagnostic tools are boosting the adoption of mammography workstations. Mammography workstations generally have an open design that offers high-resolution imaging to view, capture, manage, save, and protect the images and information.



The global Mammography Workstations Market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 178.0 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the timeline, according to the report by Emergen Research.



Key market participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.



Market Drivers



The global market is poised to expand exponentially during the projected timeline due to the escalating incidences of breast cancer across the globe.



The market growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing awareness and consciousness about breast cancer, the benefits of early detection, and breast cancer care in the coming decade. The increasing product launches and rapid approvals from the FDA are also bolstering the mammography workstations market.



Moreover, the rising need for early-stage detection of cancer and the growing requirement for multimodality diagnostic solutions is also likely to augment the market growth.



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers



Regional Analysis



North America is anticipated to command market expansion in the projected timeframe due to the escalating incidences of breast cancer. The increasing awareness about breast cancer's early detection is foreseen to propel the market growth. The Asia Pacific market is foreseen to register a significant growth rate attributable to the escalating geriatric populace and growing apprehension about an early breast cancer diagnosis in the region.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide



4.2.2.2. The rising demand for early cancer detection



4.2.2.3. The rising awareness for breast cancer care



4.2.2.4. The growing demand for multimodality diagnostic solutions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. The incapability of detection all type of cancer



4.2.3.2. The higher cost of diagnostic imaging devices



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Mammography Workstations Market By Modality Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Modality Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Standalone



5.1.2. Multimodal



Chapter 6. Mammography Workstations Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Advanced Imaging



6.1.2. Diagnostic Screening



6.1.3. Clinical Review



Chapter 7. Mammography Workstations Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Academia



7.1.2. Hospitals



7.1.3. Breast Care Centers



To Be Continued..!

