Mammography X-Ray Unit Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips Healthcare, FUJIFILM USA

Mammography X-ray Unit is the equipment using low-energy X-rays (usually around 30 kVp) to examine the human breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Mammography X-ray Unit is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic masses detection.



Like all X-rays equipment, Mammography X-ray Unit use ionizing radiation to create images. These images are then analyzed for any abnormal findings. It is normal to use lower-energy X-rays (typically Mo-K) than those used for radiography of bones. Ultrasound, ductography, positron emission mammography (PEM), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are adjuncts to mammography. Ultrasound is typically used for further evaluation of masses found on mammography or palpable masses not seen on mammograms. Ductograms are still used in some institutions for evaluation of bloody nipple discharge when the mammogram is non-diagnostic. MRI can be useful for further evaluation of questionable findings as well as for screening pre-surgical evaluation in patients with known breast cancer to detect any additional lesions that might change the surgical approach.



Mammography X-ray Unit is one of the fastest growing medical products in recent years in the world, while sales is much lower in Asia. In China because of the large population and positive policy, we believe that in the near future, Mammography X-ray Unit will achieve fast development with a consumption rate of about 10%. Average industry gross margin is about 67%, that is to say, Mammography X-ray Unit Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as high price in Mammography X-ray Unit Industry should be considered.



The global Mammography X-ray Unit market was 640 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 970 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Siemens

- Philips Healthcare

- FUJIFILM USA

- Planmed Oy

- Afga

- Carestream Health

- IMS Giotto

- Toshiba Medical

- Analogic(US)

- METALTRONICA

- MEDI-FUTURE



Segment by Type:

- Analog Mammography X-ray Unit

- Digital Mammography X-ray Unit



Segment by Application:

- General Surgery

- Breast Surgery

- Physical examination



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Continued……



