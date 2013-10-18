Mammoth Office Furniture, LLC. Announces That They Carry Many Top Quality Brands of Office Furniture and Accessories, Featuring Mayline Group, Herman Miller, Global, Hon, Euro Tech, and More

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Locally owned new and used Office Furniture Store, Mammoth Office Furniture, LLC., located at 503 Carlisle Drive, Suite 300, Herndon, VA 20170, announced that in addition to carrying used office furniture, which include Conference Room Furniture, Executive and Reception Desks, Cubicles, Modular Workstations, Systems Furniture, File Cabinet and Mesh Chairs at 30-70% off in their 27,000 sq. ft. large warehouse, they also carry new top quality brands of office furniture and accessories such as Mayline Group, Herman Miller, Global, HON, and Euro Tech. The new furniture catalogue can be downloaded from its main site at http://mammothofficefurniture.com/.



Mammoth Office Furniture, LLC. has design professionals who can help its customers with design and space planning of an office space, large or small. It offers computerized visual layout to ensure the proper fit and functions of the office furniture.



Mammoth Office Furniture is family-owned and operated since 1999 and serves Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.



If you’d like more information about Mammoth Office Furniture, LLC., visit http://mammothofficefurniture.com/.



Media Contact:

Kim Krukowski

Mammoth Office Furniture, LLC.

kim@mammothofficefurniture.com

503 Carlisle Drive, Suite 300, Herndon, VA 20170

http://mammothofficefurniture.com/



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