'Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha: A Real World Guide to an Unreal Life' Available on Amazon

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha is a book that will help men look their best and live life to the fullest. In the past men who wanted to stay young and fit enlisted the help of expensive anti-aging clinics, pills, and creams but what if there was just one solution to all these health issues and that solution lies in Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha. Author John Romaniello, a celebrity trainer and Men's Health expert has spent over 10 years researching and perfecting the techniques that will give any man, no matter how old; a chiseled body that will surely turn heads.



The techniques in this book all concentrate on the science of natural hormone optimization for burning fat, gaining muscle and increasing libido. It is a fact that at the age of 25 years men have already peaked and from then they start facing problems like loss of strength, lack of interest in sex and general characteristics that once made them a real man. All of these health issues occur due to the decrease of testosterone. Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha presents the natural ways to optimize a man's hormones—through unique diet and nutrition approaches which will completely transform any man's life. It is crucial that harmful drugs or steroids are avoided achieve these goals as they can be injurious to health. With the brand new and little-known science of balancing hormones through amazing workouts and great exercise routines and the most cutting edge dietary strategies there is no need to take any pills, potions or drugs. By following the unique 4-week diet and fitness plan in Man 2.0 Engineering the Alpha men will notice the following improvements:



- Within the first week better brain functioning, energy and sex drive.

- In the second week the fat loss will be more visible

- By the end of four weeks loss of an average of 8-11lbs (3-5kg) of fat and a gain of about 1-3lbs of muscle can be expected.



The 4 week program involves a combination of intermittent fasting, carbs and calorie cycling, macronutrient manipulation, a targeted fitness regime and a weekly overeating day. This book also focuses on the emotional and psychological attitudes that work to boost confidence and bring back a spark. Man 2.0: Engineering the Alpha will also work for guys in their 30s, 40s, and 50s proving that being fit, ripped and strong is not only for young guys.



For more information to buy the book from Amazon.com, please visit http://whowantstobefitblog.com/Man-2.0-Engineering-the-Alpha



Media Contact:



David Sparks

davidsparks83@gmail.com

Los Angeles, CA 90064

http://whowantstobefitblog.com