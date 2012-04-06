Man City on a Downward Spiral - Sporting Index

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Robert Mancini’s side dropped their first home league points of the campaign to Sunderland and spread sellers of City’s win index will be happy to hear that was the second consecutive game they’ve failed to win.



Those spread betting with buying on City’s win index will have been pleased to see the Gunners’ six match winning streak come to an end at Loftus Road on Saturday. However, the Gunners’ spread supporters might argue that the side have won their past six home games. One factor that spread buyers of City’s win index may be aware of is that the clubs have already met twice this season and both have finished 1-0 to Sunday’s visitors.



Those who spread bet with an interest in the total goals market will be intrigued to learn that there have been only two goals in the last three meetings between these two clubs. The Sporting Index bookings index market will likely spark plenty of debate amongst spread bettors after City’s past two visits to the Emirates. City’s Carling Cup win produced just one caution, but buyers of the bookings index will argue that Arsenal’s last home league game against City saw two red cards and a total of 70 points.



Saturday’s lunch-time kick off sees Tottenham travel to the Stadium of Light and spread buyers of the match supremacy will be hoping the side can land a league double over Sunderland for the first time since the 2001/02 campaign. Spurs ended a run of three straight Premier League games without a win by beating Swansea 3-1 on Sunday, which should offer plenty of encouragement to those spread enthusiasts buying the visitor’s win index this weekend.



Martin O’Neill’s side were four minutes away from becoming the first team to beat Manchester City at home in over a year before they blew the lead to the disappointment of those spread punters that had bought their win index. Spread bettors buying Sunderland’s win index on Sunday will be happy to learn that they’ve won five of their past six home league games.



Manchester United meet QPR on Sunday and spread bettors keen on the time of first match goal market might like to know that Wayne Rooney scored in the first minute at Loftus Road. Match supremacy spread bettors may have spotted that Rangers have failed to score in their past two fixtures against the Red Devils.



Those spread bettors debating selling United’s win index may have noted that QPR have been beaten five times in their past six away league fixtures. During that run Mark Hughes’ side have conceded an average of two goals per game and that should be of interest to total goal buyers.



David De Gea has been under plenty of pressure this season, but his run of four Premier League clean sheets will be music to the ears of buyers of the match supremacy on Sunday lunch-time.



About The Sporting Index Group

The Sporting Index Group is best known as the worlds largest sports spread betting business, offering the widest range of markets and taking some of the largest bets on sporting events around the world. Markets include rugby spread betting, cricket spread betting and football spread betting.



The Group has 180 staff, all based at its London HQ. It is privately owned and is the undisputed world leader in sports spread betting, dominating the global market with an estimated 80%+ market share. Today it makes thousands of markets on upwards of 500 events every week, offering the sports fan the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of sports, political and showbiz events, as well as on a portfolio of unique virtual games. Clients transact via its websites, award winning mobile phone applications, and a 24/7 voice telephony service. Sporting Indexs B2C business continues to grow in the face of a fiercely competitive online betting market.



At the heart of the business is a world class trading, modelling and liability management capability that is widely acknowledged as amongst the best in the global betting market. The Group combines the latest technology with unrivalled trader expertise to service its core sports spread betting clients as well as an increasing number of wholesale customers who rely on the companys fixed-odds in-play pricing data to underpin their own sportsbook operations via the Sporting Solutions brand. This has quickly established itself as a leading data provider with a number of flagship betting brands signed up.



Sporting Index is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Services Authority and the Gambling Commission