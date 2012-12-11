Man Eaters: Compelling New Zombie Thriller Provides Real-World Food for Thought

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- There’s no denying the 2012 has been the year of the Zombie. With sales of zombie literature up over 500%, the genre has seen its most successful year to date. However, while most zombie thrillers tell fictional stories with little real-world relevance, a new novel by Linda Kay Silva is giving readers some real food for thought.



‘Man Eaters’ is no ordinary zombie thriller. Fusing its gripping story with a plot twist that will make readers think, it stands out in its genre as a totally unique work.



Synopsis:

“They prey only on human flesh, and as the virus spreads and the horde of man eaters grows, firefighter, Dallas Barkley struggles hourly to keep her little band of survivors from the grasp of killers who never tire, never sleep, and never quit longing to make a meal out of them. As martial law sweeps through the country, Dallas’s new family must fight off not only voracious man eaters and a deadly military containment procedure, but rogue survivors who obey no law of the land as they wantonly take from those they perceive as weaker.



But Dallas and her people are far from weak. With a cowgirl named Roper and a medic called Butcher, these three women must brave the darkest hours of the bloodiest days as they work together to create a safe haven in a world destroyed by a man made plague ravaging the country and threatening their lives. Only by placing their faith, loyalty, and love in each other’s hands can they hope to survive.



Only by forging bonds stronger than death can they hope to beat back the hordes of undead.”



As the author explains, her novel is unlike anything ever written before.



“The story has an amazing twist in its plot; something we don’t want to give away here,” says Silva, who has won many awards for her seventeen published novels.



She continues, “However, what I can say is that this is the perfect novel for the thinking person. It is likely to make them question their own beliefs and make them more understanding. It’s truly compelling stuff.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book had me from the very first page... I was immediately drawn in to the strange and frightening world that the Bay Area had become. This book keeps you turning the pages!” says a reviewer on Amazon.



Another reader, Charliz, was equally as impressed. She wrote, “What a great story! If you are a lover of all things zombie as I am this is a must read. I fell in love with the characters. They are captivating in their journey to try to find safety, not only from the hordes of zombies but from our own government.”



With so much success in her hands, Silva remains focused on what is really important.



“I want Man Eaters to provide both a captivating story and a thinking/talking point among its readers. Early feedback suggests that both of these are true, which is very satisfying to hear,” she concludes.



‘Man Eaters’, published by Sapphire Books Publishing, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/THmOz3



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.lindakaysilva.com/



About Linda Kay Silva

Linda Kay Silva is a Harley riding, animal rescuing literature professor at a military university where she teaches Modern Epic Fantasy, Sci-fi/Fantasy, American, World, and British literature. She just completed the third in the Man Eaters series, and has two other paranormal series, More than an Echo and Across Time.