Man-Kation: Powerful New Book Urges Frustrated Single Women to Take a Vacation from Men & Prepare for 'The One' God Has in Store

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- As millions of women will attest to, dating is hard work. With confusion stemming from where to start, how to find Mr. Right and when to accept that he is ‘the one’ – it’s no surprise that many are left deflated, defeated and without hope.



A. Renee Wilson has some bold advice for Christian women with the dating blues – take a vacation from men and enjoy life until God’s perfect match naturally comes along. Everything is explained in Wilson’s ground-breaking new book, ‘Man~Kation: A vacation from dating Men and preparing for the Man God has for you!’.



Synopsis:



Man~Kation is a VACATION from dating Men and preparing for the Man God has for you! The “Wild, Wild, West” is a cliché that’s appropriate for today’s dating scene. Everyone’s in a frenzy about having someone. It’s like they’re trying to see who can draw their gun first! I realized from my own experiences and hearing those from others, that the games constantly played and the baggage that many carry, causes unimaginable chaos! Dating in the “wild, wild, west” can be time consuming and emotionally draining, which eventually causes many of us to give up on finding that special one. Instead of giving up, maybe we need…a time-out! "Ladies, have you ever considered taking a “vacation” ... from MEN?"



Statistics show that there are more single people in the world than married couples. So the question remains…why can’t we find the “one” with whom we are destined to live the abundant life that Jesus promised? (John 10:10) How about taking a Man~Kation? In order to get a perspective of ourselves to ensure that we are prepared for the special man that “God” has for us! The enemy has put so many distractions and counterfeits in our path that we have forgotten that God only grants His best! There is a process to receiving God’s best and the only way to start the process is to seek Him for answers.



A Man~Kation, described as a vacation from dating men and preparing for the man God has for you…is a time of revelation, restoration, and TOTAL TRANSFORMATION!



As the author explains, her book gives direction and hope to Christian women who are left to navigate dating’s unpredictable waters alone.



“It’s like a rough sea out there – taking women up and down without a destination in sight. I’m actively advising them to take a back seat and see what God has in store for them. I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised,” says Wilson.



Continuing, “Women will gain answers to the questions of if they are ready to for their special mate. If not, how to get completely prepared and to starting dating again with confidence and purpose! It will also give men insight to why women struggle in relationships, which will help them to be patient and understanding.”



Enlightening quotes from the book include “Love is a characteristic not an emotion!”, “Women never win dating games because men write the rules!” and “Stop dating “Broken Bobby” when God has “Blessed Boaz” waiting for you!”.



‘Man~Kation: A vacation from dating Men and preparing for the Man God has for you!’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1h5WvmK. For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.man-kation.com.



About the author (extended biography on website)

A. Renee Wilson, was born in the Mid-West to a middle class family and reared there by her parents and grandparents. As the oldest child of her parents and the oldest grandchild of her maternal grandparents, she was raised to be a leader.



Shortly after completing High School in Denver Co. she moved to Atlanta Ga. and currently resides there. For the past 13 years she has served at her local churches in various leadership roles; church administrator, Pastor’s assistant, prayer intercessor, missionary and praise team member just to name a few. In 2008, she became an Ordained Minister of the gospel and since then has preached in the U.S. as well as overseas.