MAN-N-BAG Announces Celebrity Endorsement of Julio Daunn, "the Most Interesting Guy in the World"

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- MAN-n-BAG is pleased to announce today that it has won the exclusive celebrity endorsement of Julio Daunn, known by some as the “most interesting guy in the world,” for the company's line of bag products for men. Throughout 2013, MAN-n-BAG will be releasing numerous new bag products and the endorsement by Julio Daunn represents a major milestone for the company.



"I am pleased to be associated with this company's high quality man bag products," commented Mr. Daunn in a prepared statement. "In monetary terms, this is not a jackpot-like endorsement that someone like LeBron James would get for endorsing a mega-brand -- but it's nothing to sneeze at and I will be donating half of the proceeds to charities."



MAN-n-BAG company spokesman and Chief Evangelist, Peter Williams, indicated the company was excited to land the exclusive arrangement by such a high profile celebrity. "Julio’s strong, chivalrous character and his free spirit exemplify the best in a man as well as a universal desire by men to live free and mobile."



An agent for Mr. Daunn would not confirm whether or not MAN-n-BAG was competing against the likes of Adidas, Nike or luxury bag companies like Louis Vuitton in seeking the exclusive endorsement. Mr. Daunn's agent also would not comment on the monetary terms of the endorsement -- but he did confirm that it is a multi-year deal with a lifetime exclusive in the bag category. Mr. Daunn remains available to endorse other products in other categories and is rumored to be in talks with a major cologne company.



Julio’s official MAN-n-BAG endorsement announcement can be seen here . http://youtu.be/4MsrekUai8M



About MAN-n-BAG

Since 1999, MAN-n-BAG has been making functional, well-designed gadget and travel bags for men -- and men only. If it's not a MAN-n-BAG, it's a purse! Earlier this year, MAN-n-BAG introduced "the MAX" - a carry-on travel bag that transforms into a backpack.



