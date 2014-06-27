Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2014 to 2019 to Account for USD 19.67 Billion in 2019.By Transparency Market Research.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Global man-portable military electronics market was valued at USD 15.10 billion in 2013, growing at a CAGR of 3.84% from 2014 to 2019 to account for USD 19.67 billion in 2019.



Browse the full Man-Portable Military Electronics Market report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/man-portable-military-electronics-market.html



The major factor driving the growth of this market is the soldier modernization programs undertaken by military forces worldwide. Countries such as the U.S., France, India, and Australia have taken military modernization initiatives on a massive scale. These long term programs will ensure the continued demand for man-portable military electronics during the forecast period. Growing demand for miniature unmanned aerial vehicles (M-UAVs) is expected to stimulate the category growth and as well as the growth of the overall market. The growth of this market is further fuelled by the increasing need for advanced man-portable equipments with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP).



On the basis of product type, the man-portable military electronics market can be categorized into six segments including communications, command and control, ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance), imaging, force protection, and ancillary electronics. Communication segment was the largest segment and accounted for 45.5% of the global market in 2012, due to worldwide increase in demand for manpack radios and transceivers. The communication equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%.



In 2013, the North America market was the leading revenue generator for man-portable military electronics market. The dominance ofNorth America is due to technological advancement and huge expenditure in defense sector. Replacement of ageing communication equipment with modern high-end devices is also driving the growth of man portable communication devices in the region.



Related & Recently Published Reports by Transparency Market Research



Ammunition Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ammunition-market.html



The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments in the field of passive optical network equipment. Major market participants profiled in this report include AeroVironment, Aselsan Inc, Codan Ltd, Elbit Systems Ltd, ITT Exelis Inc, Finmeccanica S.p.A, FLIR Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Saab AB, Safran Group, Sierra Nevada Corporation, and Thales Group among others.



Man-Portable Military Electronics Market



By product types

ommunication

Command and control

Imaging

ISTAR

Force protection

Ancillary electronics



Browse the full Man-Portable Military Electronics Market report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/man-portable-military-electronics-market.html



By geography

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K

Russia

France

Italy

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of the World (RoW)

UAE

Israel

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey



Browse Defense and Aeronautics Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/defense-and-aeronautics-market-reports-21.html



About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.